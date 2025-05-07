Operation Sindoor brings hope: Kin of IAF corporal killed in Pahalgam

Itanagar: The family of Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal Tage Hailyang from Arunachal Pradesh, who was among the 26 tourists killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, welcomed India’s execution of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. The family has found a renewed sense of courage after the armed forces’ action, said Tage Adu, brother of Tage Hailyang.

Indian armed forces conducted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Operation Sindoor brings hope, but our fight isn’t over until all four of my brother’s killers are brought to justice. We’ve been waiting for this day, but the pain remains raw. Until justice is complete, we will not find peace,” said Tage Adu, brother of Tage Hailyang.

Charo Kamhua Tage, wife of the Corporal who was with him during the attack, urged the Indian government to “intensify its offensive against terrorism.”

“We have lost a brave son of the soil. My husband could have run for safety, but he chose to stay and help others escape — that’s who he was as a soldier,” she said.

Supporting Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory attacks by India on nine chosen terror sites in Pakistan, Charo Kamhua said, “I fully support Operation Sindoor. The government must act decisively to dismantle all terror networks. No other family should have to endure the pain we are going through.”

Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted nine terror hubs including Jaish-e-Mohammad bases in Bahawalpur.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed Operation Sindoor. “Operation Sindoor is not just a mission—it is India’s values in action,” Khandu wrote on X.

Meanwhile, mock drills were carried out in schools, district hospital, and markets across five towns --- Itanagar, Aalo, Hayuliang, Bomdila, and Tawang --- in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday as a part of a large-scale nationwide mock drill, codenamed ‘Operation Abhyaas,’ to “assess preparedness for emerging and complex threats.”