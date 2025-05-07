Operation Sindoor: Daughter of Kerala man killed in Pahalgam says proud as Indian

Kochi: Arathi R Menon, the daughter of the Kerala native N Ramachandran who was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, said Wednesday that she “felt proud as an Indian” after hearing the news of Operation Sindoor, the country’s retaliation against terrorist camps located in Pakistan. Arathi R Menon, the daughter of the Kerala native N Ramachandran who was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, at her residence in Kochi.

She also said there couldn’t be a more befitting name for the Armed Forces’ operation as the terrorists had managed to wipe off the ‘sindoor’ of many women civilians by killing their husbands.

Menon, who saw her father being shot dead in front of her, told reporters, “No one can compensate for our loss. But when I woke up this morning with the news, it came as a relief and a comforting moment. We as citizens cannot personally act against terrorism. I have experienced it. We expected the news, and it gives us hope. India must retaliate again such attempts to harm civilians. I feel proud of being an Indian right now. It was cowardly of the terrorists to attack us innocent persons. But India acted with courage and selectively picked the nine terrorist sites.”

“It (Sindoor) is an apt name for the operation because the terrorists wiped off the sindoor of many women including my mother. Like my father, many people were killed in front of their children. I give a big salute to the PM and the Armed Forces who have been working continuously on this,” she added.

Ramachandran, a former Gulf expat and businessman, was holidaying with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren at the Baisaran valley in Pahalgam when he was killed by terrorists. He was the only Keralite killed in the attack.