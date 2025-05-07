Operation Sindoor: Mamata puts Bengal govt on alert, cancels leaves of officials

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee placed her administration on alert on Wednesday and cancelled the leaves of all officers and staff until further notice in view of the airstrike on terrorist camps in Kashmir and counter shelling from across the border that killed at least 10 Indian civilians. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

While Bengal’s first mock drills for war preparedness were held at 32 locations in 11 districts during the day, Banerjee held a meeting with key state and central agency officials at Nabanna, the secretariat.

“A meeting of key officers from state and central agencies was held today. We will fight shoulder to shoulder against terror. There should not be differences among us on this issue. The police have been put on alert. District magistrates have been alerted. All leaves have been cancelled,” said Banerjee.

“The government schools are closed because of summer vacation. I request private schools to announce leave as well. I am not issuing any guideline. This is a request,” she added.

“Our disaster management department has been put on alert. The control rooms, especially those in north Bengal will be open 24x7. Our agricultural marketing department will hold a meeting tomorrow to ensure that traders don’t hike prices taking advantage of the situation,” she said.

Banerjee announced that chief secretary Manoj Pant will be the nodal officer and interact with central agencies.

“We love our country. Bengal always sacrificed for the nation. We have to be on the alert since we share border with other countries,” she said, without naming Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Banerjee altered the mainstream media as well as those who run YouTube channels and portals.

“Those who spread wrong information through social media, digital media or other form should be cautious. We went through the central guidelines today. It prescribes action against anyone spreading misinformation. The media has great responsibility at this hour. There should not be any news that provokes people and triggers unrest,” she said.

“This not the time to increase TRP. This is the time to protect the country and stand by those who are fighting for the nation. If you get any information, then please share with us. Television channels should not invite people at random to their debates. Many people make irresponsible statements without knowing the actual situation. I think the Centre has given you a guideline,” she added.