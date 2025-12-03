Operation Sindoor was India’s resolve against terrorism: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described Operation Sindoor as clear evidence of India’s resolve against terrorism while addressing the ‘Sardar Sabha’ in Vadodara during the nationwide ‘Unity March’ to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses at Sardar Sabha as part of the ‘Unity March’ in Vadodara in Gujarat. (PIB)

“Operation Sindoor is proof that India gives a befitting reply to those who do not understand the language of peace and goodwill,” the defence minister said, drawing a parallel with Sardar Patel’s leadership.

“Sardar Patel always tried to resolve problems through dialogue, but never hesitated to choose a bold path when the need arose — as in the case of the union of Hyderabad with India.”

Commending the courage and dedication of the Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Singh said that the world is today acknowledging the bravery and capabilities of Indian soldiers. He added that the operation sent a clear message that “we’re a peace-loving nation which never provokes any country, but if provoked, does not spare those who try to cast an evil eye”.

Singh described Sardar Patel as a key contributor in uniting the nation, adding that his dream of ‘One India, Best India’ has been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he stated that the decision ensured the integration of Jammu & Kashmir into the country’s mainstream.

Reiterating the government’s defence production targets, he said: “We aim to achieve defence production worth ₹3 lakh crore and defence exports worth ₹50,000 crore by 2029.” He noted that defence exports have risen nearly 34-fold in the last 11 years.

He said that Sardar Patel’s entire life was a symbol of purity and honesty, and inspired by these high ideals, the Government aims to get the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025 passed in Parliament, which requires those in the highest positions to behave ethically against corruption. “This means that if a person in office is arrested under any serious charge and is not granted bail within 30 days, they will be automatically relieved from their post,” he said.

The Defence Minister urged the youth to preserve national unity and work towards a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, calling it the true tribute to Sardar Patel.

The event, organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), was attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Ministers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Shobha Karandlaje, among others.