Oppn backs govt action, ‘lapses’ in focus

New Delhi: The government on Thursday told an all-party meeting that it is committed to taking strong action over the Pahalgam terror attack even as Opposition leaders raised questions over security lapses but assured support to the Centre, signalling national unity over the worst terror strike in India in nearly two decades. A two-minute silence observe during the all-party meeting called by the Central Government to honour the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

People aware of the details said the government acknowledged “a lapse” that led to the attack, which killed 26 people, and said that the strike was carried out to vitiate the atmosphere when tourism in Jammu and Kashmir was booming.

“Everyone agreed that India should fight against terrorism unitedly…This has been discussed in the all-party meeting…Intelligence Bureau and home ministry officials gave information about the incident, how the incident happened and where the lapse happened,” said Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Two lawmakers said home ministry and IB officials said the meadow was not scheduled to be open to tourists till June and that’s why there was no paramilitary presence at the site. “They said all tour operators, guides and hoteliers are given strict instructions to keep the local police informed about the movement of tourists. In this case it did not happen,” said the two lawmakers.

The officials said on April 20 a large group of tourists was taken to the meadow without any information to the local police and the CRPF. “There was no incident on April 20 and 21, but then on April 22 the attack was carried out,” the person said.

To be sure, local authorities said the meadow was open throughout the year and tourists were streaming into the grassland since the beginning of April and even during winter.

Some Opposition leaders questioned the prime minister’s absence in the meeting that didn’t witness any acrimony but Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is going to Kashmir on Friday, took strong exception to the IB chief’s comparison of terror attacks in the United Progressive Alliance era and during the National Democratic Alliance regime.

“We raised the question about the security lapse... There is three-tier security but in spite of that, how did such a lapse take place and a lot of innocents have died?” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked.

But he also said the Opposition pledged its support. “It was said in one voice that whatever action the government takes in the interest of the country, we are together and will support the government.”

The meeting was held at the Old annexe building of the Parliament, two days after the attack at a lush meadow in Kashmir.

“The home minister said there was some lapse somewhere, otherwise why are we having this conversation...We’re investigating where it went wrong. But we have to fix it together, whatever it is. And we are open to all suggestions that you have,” said a lawmaker, requesting anonymity.

Rijiju said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the attack and shared the decisions taken by the government in the Cabinet Committee on Security. “He also spoke about the government’s stance of zero tolerance against terrorism. It was stated that the incident was very tragic, and the government has expressed its intention to take even stricter action going forward,” he said.

Wrapping up the meeting, Singh said, “We have heard your suggestions. These will be conveyed to the PM. The government remains committed to taking strong actions.”

A second person said the home minister’s intervention “assuaged tempers” and the parties agreed to back the government. “All the leaders said the government must bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that the strongest decision possible is taken,” the second person said.

Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party said the PM should have been present for the meeting and Haris Beran of the Indian Union Muslim League said a special two-day Parliament session should be called. Trinamool Congress’s Sudip Bandopadhyay suggested the PM call a meeting of all party chiefs. “Security lapses were discussed. We assured the government that all political parties will stand by the government,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi announced, “Opposition has given full support to Govt to take any action.”

Several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Singh raised the issue of vituperative messages on social media. “We urge the government to take all necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome attack are brought to justice,” Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra said.

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said Pakistan was violating the United Nations resolution against funding terrorism. “The international law allows us to carry out naval and air blockages and impose sanctions on Pakistan” he said.