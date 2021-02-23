Oppn may not stake claim, Cong sets eyes on elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which described the collapse of the V Narayanasamy government in Puducherry as the closure of “the worst chapter” in the Union territory’s history, said on Monday it will not stake a claim to form the government.
Assembly elections are due in the UT of Puducherry in April-May along with four states — Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
“We will not try and form a government at this stage. With the people’s blessings in the forthcoming elections and [Prime Minister Narendra] Modiji’s leadership, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form a government with the BJP and its alliance partners, All India NR Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in May,” Puducherry BJP president V Saminathan said.
The Puducherry government fell on Monday as Narayanasamy resigned ahead of a confidence vote with his ruling coalition slipping below the majority mark due to the recent resignations of Congress MLAs and a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator.
With two Congress legislators already defecting to the BJP since January, there are speculations that more could follow suit. “For the past two years, there have been some people who have shown interest in joining the BJP; and this is not surprising since the Congress lacks leadership,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.
Even though the BJP is still in a nascent phase in the UT and relies heavily on its allies, the party is hoping to benefit from the joining of influential leaders. “There may not be a dramatic increase in the vote share or the number of seats, but even small additions make a difference...,” said the leader quoted above.
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is the election in- charge of the UT, tweeted: “Puducherry is celebrating as it becomes free from the misgovernance & corruption-ridden regime of Congress. This moment will be marked as a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of #ProsperousPuducherry #CongressMuktPuducherry.”
On the other hand, the Congress hoped to turn the tide in the elections. In the assembly, Narayanasamy said former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi, who was removed on February 16, and the central government colluded with the Opposition to topple his government. He said the Centre did not grant statehood to Puducherry despite requests. The Congress hoped the charge that the BJP “manufactured rebellion” in the UT can also be clubbed with the allegations of high-handedness by Bedi. A senior leader based in Chennai added that a frontal attack on the BJP is the “best option”.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, “In the present case, the impact of the toppling of the government will be less lethal for the simple reason that elections are round the corner and this will arouse great sympathy for the Congress in Puducherry.”
Setting the tone for the poll campaign, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress’s incharge for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, tweeted: “BJP4India kills democracy again. Using ED, IT & other agencies, spending crores of rupees they have toppled an elected govt. @INCIndia will go to the people, the people of Puducherry will give a befitting reply in the elections.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat municipal election Results 2021 live updates: Counting to begin at 9 am
Court asks Uttarakhand government to submit details of Mahakumbh preparations
- One million visitors are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on routine days while about five million are expected for Shahi Snaans (royal baths)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain, thunderstorm to impact western Himalayas for next 3-4 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement: US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh to strengthen border checks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine tracker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy
- Scientists, Indian military personnel, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and disaster management personnel and experts analysed the lake including its depth before widening its mouth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Covid-19 taught us about state of our prisons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US tops 500,000
- The overall coronavirus tally in India stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities.
Karate association secy held for forgery to avail govt privileges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another thin majority, another defeat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even pop stars concerned over farmers’ plight, but not central govt, says Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn may not stake claim, Cong sets eyes on elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear if CBI can probe coal scam case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox