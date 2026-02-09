Oppn slams TN govt over PSC exam cancellations

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sought an apology from Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin after the state Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams were cancelled over a last-minute misallocation of exam centres. Edappadi K Palaniswami

“This is the first time in Tamil Nadu’s history that a highly important examination like the TNPSC Group 2 has been postponed on the day of the exam,” AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said, adding that the incident exposed the government’s incompetence.

“There are shocking reports that in many places candidates wrote the examination without even knowing that it had been postponed,” he claimed.

The Group 2 and Group 2A examinations of the TNPSC were cancelled by the state commission on Sunday, following statewide protests by aspirants over the misallocation of exam centres at the last minute. As many as 1,126 candidates had qualified for the Group II main examination, while 9,457 candidates were eligible for Group IIA posts. The exam aids in the selection of candidates for posts such as assistant inspector in the labour department and other posts in the departments of child welfare, police, forests and directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC).

Some aspirants were not allowed to enter the exam halls as their number was not found and they were informed that their exam centre was shifted. The candidates protested on the streets and the exam was called off without another date being announced.

“I’ve taken leave from work to study for the exams. I’ve been preparing for it for many years. It’s upsetting that it’s been cancelled at the last minute,” said one of the aspirants. “Not just for me, it’s difficult for everyone to take leave and prepare again.”

According to a TNPSC official, the confusion was caused due to technical glitches.

TNPSC Controller of Examinations A Shanmuga Sundaram said that both examinations would be rescheduled.

He added that candidates would be given adequate notice regarding the exam being rescheduled.

The state BJP also targeted the state government.

“The DMK government is functioning in a state of utter incompetence, unable even to make the basic arrangements required for government examinations. The dreams of the youth who have been working extremely hard for several years, sacrificing their efforts, and travelling to examination centres for government jobs have been shattered,” former BJP state chief K Annamalai wrote on X.

HT reach out to the DMK, but did not get a response.