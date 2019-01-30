‘Opposition has only one agenda, Modi and Modi’: PM

Continuing his attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said they have only one agenda “Modi”. He said the opposition parties start and end their day by talking about him.

PM Modi claimed that there was a dearth of ideas among the political parties. “The opposition talks only about Modi the whole day, I suspect they even dream about me,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had pitched for another stint at the Centre with “full majority” saying only such government can take “tough and strong” decisions.

The prime minister said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother UPA chief Sonia Gandhi are out on bail and they don’t like him because of his strong steps against corruption.

The PM said his humble beginnings helped him take on corruption as he had no baggage of the past. “They can keep circling the courts but they have to pay for their acts,” Modi said at the ‘New India’ youth conclave in Surat.

“People didn’t think a chaiwalla could challenge a dynasty, but the public made us victorious,” he added.

PM Modi said the greatest contribution of his government has been a change of attitude. He said India doesn’t sit silently now when terrorists unleash violence but replies back with surgical strikes.

“What happened after 26/11? Martyrs were garlanded. Uri happened during our time. What happened after that? Wasn’t there a change?” he added.

The PM thanked the people of Gujarat for believing in him. “India believed in Modi, because Gujarat did. You invested in me in 2014, you got the returns,” Modi said.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 20:21 IST