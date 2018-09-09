Opposition is frustrated, has no leader, policy or strategy: Prakash Javadekar

The BJP has committed to build a ‘New India’ by 2022, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday, slamming opposition parties’ alliance attempt, saying they had no leader, policy or strategy while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had very high approval even after four years in power.

Briefing the media after the party’s national executive meeting, Javdekar said the opposition’s hope to defeat the saffron party was a “daydream”.

“This government has vision, passion and imagination, and the works of this government can be seen. By 2022, India will be free of terrorism, casteism, communalism and nobody will be homeless,” Javadekar said.

“The Opposition is frustrated and it has no leader, policy, nor strategy (neta, neeti or ranneeti). They only believe in ‘Modi roko abhiyan’ (stop Modi campaign). The people of the country know them well,” he said, adding that the BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.

Javadekar said Modi is still a very popular leader in the country and even after four years in power, his approval rating is more than 70%.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah are a unique combination. Today 19 states have BJP with over 350 MPs and 1500 MLAs,” he said.

The BJP had won 282 seats out of 543 in the 2014 parliamentary election.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 15:45 IST