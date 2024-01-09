Opposition, Kannada bodies slam Karnataka minister for Belagavi remark

Belagavi Karnatak women and child development minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar clarified that she intended to encourage Kannadigas from border areas. (ANI)

Karnatak women and child development minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s statement on Belagavi being “a part of Maharashtra before Independence” has drawn flak from the opposition parties and Kannada organisations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Addressing a meet of Kannada litterateurs , Hebbalkar, a native of Belagavi, had said, “There was more resemblance in all the fields of Kannadigas and Marathis before independence. Karnataka has given eight Jnanpith awardees. Our literature, art and culture is such a matter of pride and joy for us. Karnataka is celebrating its golden jubilee establishment year. Belagavi was in Maharashtra before independence when both the linguistic s lived in harmony.”

Responding to her statement, Ashok Chanderagi, the convenor of Kannada Organisations’ Steering Committee, dismissed the minister’s claim, emphasising the need for caution while discussing sensitive issues like language and border. He said that Belagavi, Dharwad, Karwar (Uttara Kannada), and Vijayapur districts in the northern range were part of the Bombay region before the states were reformed based on language in 1956.

“Karnataka was one among the other states declared with jurisdiction formation. Maharashtra state was formed on May 1 in 1961. Since Maharashtra was established 14 years after independence, how can a responsible minister say Belagavi was in Maharashtra before Independence?” Chandaragi asked.

Calling minister Hebbalkar’s remarks as an insult to Kannadigas, BJP legislator SR Vishwanath said, “The minister’s statement is against the interest of the state. The chief minister must expel her from the ministry.”

Former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan said, “Many Kannada-populated places were spread to nearby hubs that were reorganized into states on a language basis in 1956. The minister’s statement showed how little she knows about history. Her remark is politically motivated and will not have any impact on Kannadigas and Marathis.”

Deepak Gudaganatti, the district president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, said, ““As the border dispute between both the states is pending with the Supreme Court, the ministers of both states must think carefully before speaking on such sensitive issues that may disrupt harmony between them.”

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, “People in responsible positions should not speak like this. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should teach the minister properly.”

In response to the criticism, Hebbalkar clarified that she intended to encourage Kannadigas from border areas.

“I am aware that Belagavi was in the Bombay region before and a few years after independence. Belagavi became part of Karnataka in 1956, while Maharashtra was established in 1961. Since there was no Maharashtra before that, there is no basis for claiming Belagavi was in that state.”

“I addressed the gathering to advise them to continue the harmony that existed before independence. I emphasise that the previous harmony between Kannadigas and Marathis must be preserved. I will advocate for the government to allocate more funds for Karadaga Utsav from next year and also to award the Karnataka Rajyostava to Kannada organizations in border areas,” she added.