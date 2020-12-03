Opposition leaders ask Centre to hold winter session soon

india

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the government should sit for a winter session of Parliament and avoid evading questions raised by Opposition leaders as well as farmers.

Malik told ANI that Parliament should sit for a winter session even if the session runs for a short period of time. He said, “Not holding (winter) Session and evading questions is not right for democracy. Opposition & farmers are demanding that even it’s for two days.”

He also said that Bengal Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s demand for holding a winter session is valid. Malik said, “Adhir Ranjan ji’s demand for winter session of Parliament is valid.”

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla highlighted the need for holding the winter session. In his letter to Birla, he wrote, “There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times. The most notable among them is the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the status/preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Nawab Malik also pointed out that the government should clarify queries regarding the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine. He said, “The Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are questions. The Modi govt should call the winter session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccines.”

Earlier on December 1, health secretary Bhushan had said that the government is not planning to inoculate every single individual and the vaccinations will be done to break the chain of transmission.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba last week met representatives from all the states and union territories to discuss the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine and asked officials to ensure that last-mile vaccine delivery is ensured.

Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also on Thursday said that the prime minister should clarify how Centre plans to deliver vaccines to citizens. He said, “PM - Everyone will get vaccine. BJP in Bihar elections- Everyone in Bihar will get a free vaccine. Now, GOI- Never said everyone will get vaccine. Exactly what does the PM stand by?”