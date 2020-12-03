e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Opposition leaders ask Centre to hold winter session soon

Opposition leaders ask Centre to hold winter session soon

Malik told ANI that Parliament should sit for a winter session even if the session runs for a short period of time.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCP leader Nawab Malik addressing the media.
NCP leader Nawab Malik addressing the media.(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the government should sit for a winter session of Parliament and avoid evading questions raised by Opposition leaders as well as farmers.

Malik told ANI that Parliament should sit for a winter session even if the session runs for a short period of time. He said, “Not holding (winter) Session and evading questions is not right for democracy. Opposition & farmers are demanding that even it’s for two days.”

He also said that Bengal Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s demand for holding a winter session is valid. Malik said, “Adhir Ranjan ji’s demand for winter session of Parliament is valid.”

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla highlighted the need for holding the winter session. In his letter to Birla, he wrote, “There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times. The most notable among them is the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the status/preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Nawab Malik also pointed out that the government should clarify queries regarding the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine. He said, “The Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are questions. The Modi govt should call the winter session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccines.”

Earlier on December 1, health secretary Bhushan had said that the government is not planning to inoculate every single individual and the vaccinations will be done to break the chain of transmission.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba last week met representatives from all the states and union territories to discuss the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine and asked officials to ensure that last-mile vaccine delivery is ensured.

Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also on Thursday said that the prime minister should clarify how Centre plans to deliver vaccines to citizens. He said, “PM - Everyone will get vaccine. BJP in Bihar elections- Everyone in Bihar will get a free vaccine. Now, GOI- Never said everyone will get vaccine. Exactly what does the PM stand by?”

tags
top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In