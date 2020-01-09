Opposition party needs ‘counselling’: Shiv Sena slams BJP

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:29 IST

The Shiv Sena on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, saying they need “counselling”.

An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that the BJP leaders were eyeing for the fall of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Opposition rejoiced every small or new incident that occurs against the state government.

The Sena, through the editorial, backed Mehek Prabhu, the girl who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during the peaceful protests held at Gateway of India in the aftermath of the violence in JNU in New Delhi, and said she had already clarified her actions and despite that, the BJP attacked her.

“The Opposition party needs counselling because daily they think that the government will fall and they will come back. Never in the last 50 years, the Opposition party was so directionless and insulted so much. Since the time Opposition leader Fadnavis has sat on the chair, it has been directionless,” it said adding that they are “concerned” about the Opposition party.

The editorial also said that after the girl herself explained her motive, the BJP leaders criticising her fell flat on their faces. Lastly, taking a jibe at Devendra Fadnavis the editorial stated that the BJP is losing its credibility and their actions are inviting people to insult the party.

After a picture of Prabhu holding the placard was circulated, Fadnavis took to Twitter and said, “Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT.”

The editorial said, “Mumbaikar Marathi girl lamented the plight of people of Kashmir in a peaceful manner. However, the Opposition is terming it as an act of treason. There can be no worst example by the Opposition parties.”