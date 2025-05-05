Opposition slams BJP leader Ravinder Raina for making ‘reel’ with soldiers: ‘Is this acceptable to PM?’

Opposition leaders on Monday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina for posting a video with Army soldiers while the country is mourning the loss of 26 lives in the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Raina posted the video on X on Sunday night with a caption “Jai Hind”.(X/RavinderRaina)

In the one-minute and 14-second-long video shared by Ravinder Raina on his social media handles, the former BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir is seen running alongside uniformed soldiers in the snow.

Raina posted the video on X and Instagram on Sunday night with a caption “Jai Hind”.

The Congress questioned the timing of the video, saying that it comes at a time when the country is pained and grieving the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 persons were gunned down by terrorists.

“In Kashmir, terrorists killed 28 of our people. The entire nation is pained and grieving over this tragic incident. But, BJP’s former state president and national executive member Ravinder Raina is busy making videos,” the Congress party posted on X.

The party accused that it is clear that Raina feels no sorrow over the terrorist attack, but is instead trying to exploit the incident to polish his image on social media.

“It’s clearly evident that Ravinder Raina feels no sorrow for this tragic event. Instead, he is trying to exploit it and is focused on polishing his image on social media,” the party said.

“But is this vulgar display acceptable to the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister? Shameful!” it added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at Raina over the video, saying that protecting BJP leaders appears to be the real priority instead of borders.

“Reel game on point. If you have this kind of security, then of course a reel must be made,” Chaturvedi wrote on X.

“Let the security forces guard the borders later — right now, protecting BJP leaders is the real priority.”

What Raina said

On his part, Ravinder Raina said that the video was shot in January during severe snowfall in Kashmir.

“I was working closely with our bravehearts to ensure safety of the people of Kernah Valley in district Kupwara of Kashmir, where I was also struck in heavy snowfall at Sadana Pass and with the help of our bravehearts I reached a safer place,” Raina posted on Instagram.

He further accused the Congress party of misrepresenting the video with a "malicious intent".

“Unfortunately, the Congress Party with a malicious intent has been misrepresented as recent footage, which (is) nothing but its false propaganda,” he wrote.