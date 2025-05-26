‘Our aim is no casualties, We're in alert mode’: Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde as heavy rain batters Mumbai

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the state government is in “alert mode” and aiming for “no casualties” as Mumbai faces heavy rains and flooding following the monsoon onset. He mentioned that all agencies, including the BMC, Army, and Navy, are on high alert and working together. He said that it is the government's responsibility to ensure smooth functioning. Maharashtra deputy chief minister during a press briefing on Monday over rain situation in Mumbai and other parts of state.(ANI)

Meanwhile, immediate surveys were ordered in affected areas, said a Maharashtra CMO statement on Monday, adding that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been in constant touch with the chief secretary and the State Disaster Management Unit.

"Our aim is- no casualties. We are in alert mode," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during his visit to the Disaster Management department amid the ‘Red’ alert issued for heavy rains in Mumbai.

Regarding the heavy rains, Shinde added, “All agencies, including BMC, Army, and Navy, are on alert to work in coordination. The CM and the Disaster Management Minister are reviewing the situation. It is the government's duty to ensure that everything operates smoothly.”

Earlier in the day, Shinde also visited the disaster control room at Mantralaya and inspected rain-affected areas within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits. Meanwhile, the state government directed officials to leave their offices early at 4 pm due to the red alert across parts of Maharashtra, while essential service officers were asked to remain available as needed, with departmental heads making the necessary decisions.

Mumbai rain situation

Mumbai recorded 135.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with waterlogging reported at six locations, 18 short circuit incidents, and five wall collapses. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the Chief Minister’s office.

One person died from a lightning strike, and 48 people were rescued from flooded areas as heavy rains affected several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday, PTI quoted the office of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

“Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have received heavy rainfall. Daund recorded 117 mm, Baramati 104.75 mm, and Indapur 63.25 mm of rain in the last 24 hours,” the statement added.

The statement noted that 25 houses partially collapsed in Baramati, while seven people trapped in flooded areas were rescued. “70 to 80 families have been relocated to safer places. Mobile services disrupted yesterday are now being restored,” the CM’s office said.

Monsoon hit Mumbai hard on Monday, causing heavy rainfall that led to the suspension of suburban train services on Central Railway's Harbour line and waterlogging in multiple parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts more rain in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected. The CM’s office assured that all necessary measures are being taken to protect residents and reduce the impact of the current weather.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)