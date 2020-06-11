‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Chamber of Commerce

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address on the occasion of 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday and said that this comes at a time when the entire nation is not just fighting Covid-19 but also facing multiple challenges. PM Modi said that every citizen of the country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. “We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India,” he said.

The prime minister said that the entire world is fighting Covid-19 and so is India. “Other adversities are also arising amid these trying times,” the PM said.

Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India: PM Narendra Modi on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RDXmYcvY8p — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

From locust attacks plaguing parts of the country to reports of earthquakes and cyclone occurrences in the past few months, the prime minister said that the country has faced many challenged amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We all have come together to withstand these challenges,” he said.

“Mann ke hare haar, mann ke hare jeet - it means that only our firm resolve and determination can decide our future,” the PM said.

The prime minister started his address by congratulating the Chamber of Commerce for achieving the milestone of completing 95 years.

“The ICC has stood the test of time and contributed immensely to the growth trajectory of the country,” he said.