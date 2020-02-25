e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Our warning fell on deaf ears’: Chidambaram on CAA violence in Delhi

‘Our warning fell on deaf ears’: Chidambaram on CAA violence in Delhi

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the violence in Delhi on Monday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the violence in Delhi on Monday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation.(ANI)
         

Condemning the violence in Delhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said people are paying the price for putting in power “insensitive and short-sighted” leaders.

He said the amendment to the CAA should be abandoned forthwith and the government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters by keeping the CAA in abeyance till the Supreme Court gave its verdict.

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

Chidambaram said the violence in Delhi on Monday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation.

“The people are paying the price for putting in power insensitive and short-sighted leaders,” he said.

“India has lived with the Citizenship Act 1955 without the amendment. Why does the Act need an amendment now? The amendment (CAA) should be abandoned forthwith.

“Even now it is not too late. The government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will be kept in abeyance until the Supreme Court pronounced on its validity,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said his party had warned that CAA was “deeply divisive” and should be repealed or abandoned.  “Our warning fell on deaf ears,” he said.

tags
top news
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
LIVE| ‘Thanks for visiting India,’ PM Modi to Trump as the two hold talks
LIVE| ‘Thanks for visiting India,’ PM Modi to Trump as the two hold talks
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Can Kia Sonet steal Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s thunder?
Can Kia Sonet steal Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s thunder?
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
US Prez Trump, First Lady Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US Prez Trump, First Lady Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news