Out on bail, stalker stabs teenager to death in MP’s Jabalpur: Police

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:43 IST

An alleged stalker out on bail in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, on Monday stabbed to death a 17-year-old girl on whose complaint he had been jailed two months ago, police said.

The accused Shivkumar Chaudhary, 19, a resident of Kudwari village in the district, was arrested by the police immediately after the crime.

“Shivkumar Chaudhary had been stalking and harassing the teenager for a long time. Two months ago, the girl lodged a complaint with Gohalpur police station. Police had arrested Chaudhary and sent him to jail. He was released on bail in the first week of November,” said Amit Singh, Jabalpur’s Superintendent of Police.

Singh said had had started stalking and harassing the girl again. “He was and forcing her to marry him but when the girl refused to so, he decided to kill her. The girl was alone at her home on Monday. Chaudhary entered her home and locked the door from inside and attacked her with a knife, which he purchased online,” the police officer said.

Singh said that when the girl screamed for help, neighbours gathered outside her house and informed the police. “When police reached the spot, Chaudhary tried to run away but police caught him immediately,” said the SP.

Police took the girl to the hospital where a doctor declared her brought dead, he said.

The girl’s parents, who work as laborers, blamed the police for not taking her case seriously.

“If the police earlier had booked him under some serious sections of the IPC, my daughter would have been alive today,” the girl’s father said.