Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Over 1,200 tourists including 15 foreigners stranded in Sikkim due to landslides; CM Tamang to assess

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 06:53 PM IST

The 15 foreigners include two tourists from Thailand, three from Nepal and ten from Bangladesh are stranded in Mangan district in Sikkim

Massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfalls leaves over 1,200 tourists including 15 foreigners stranded in Mangan district in Sikkim, an official said on Friday, according to PTI.

The landslide has also resulted in severe damage of properties; disruption of road connectivity, power, food supplies and mobile network in several areas. (ANI photo)
The landslide has also resulted in severe damage of properties; disruption of road connectivity, power, food supplies and mobile network in several areas. (ANI photo)

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang chaired a meeting in Mintokgang to assess the situation after the landslide. Sikkim Tourism & Civil Aviation Department's Principal Secretary C S Rao said, the office of the chief secretary has initiated the proceedings to airlift the tourists, reported PTI.

"As per the ground report, around 1,200 domestic and 15 foreign tourists (two from Thailand, three from Nepal and ten from Bangladesh) are stranded in Lachung, Mangan district due to road blockages caused by heavy rainfall and landslides," Rao said in the statement, according to PTI.

ALSO READ: Nine dead as landslides, triggered by incessant rains, hit Sikkim

Rao assured the safety of all the stranded tourist in the statement and asked the locals to remain cautious. He also guaranteed that there is an adequate stock of food supplies and rations to cater to all the stranded tourists.

If required as a last straw, tourists will be evacuated by road, Rao said, according to PTI.

The town of Lachung is the only part that is cut off from the rest of Sikkim which is open and safe for travel, Rao said, according to PTI.

The CM's meeting was "crucial for strategising and coordinating our response to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of our residents", an official said, reported PTI.

ALSO READ: Landslides cut off North Sikkim; swollen Teesta leaves hundreds homeless

The CM was made aware of the extent of damage and possible relief measures, including deployment of emergency service personnel and essential supplies.

The landslide has also resulted in severe damage of properties; disruption of road connectivity, power, food supplies and mobile network in several areas.

Stretches of roads were blocked and houses were flooded or damaged due to heavy rains, with electric poles swept away, another official said, reported PTI.

CM Tamang directed the officials to closely track the situation closely and to establish connectivity faster. There are also measures being taken to identify the most critical issues while appealing to the public to stay alert and follow safety guidelines while everything returns to normal.

ALSO READ: Nepal: Taplejung landslide kills 4 family members, injures 2

The incessant rains triggered also resulted in the collapse of newly-constructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang leaving tourists in North Sikkim stranded. Another bamboo bridge was destroyed too, said an official reported PTI.

The bridge at Sangkalang was constructed last year after the flash food in the Teesra river. Local officials also pointed out that there were efforts to construct a bridge at Phidang to restore connectivity, reported PTI.

News / India News / Over 1,200 tourists including 15 foreigners stranded in Sikkim due to landslides; CM Tamang to assess
