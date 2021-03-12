Over 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered on Friday: Government
India administered over a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement. “Total 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given till 8pm today, the fifty-sixth day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination,” according to the statement. With this, cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country climbed to over 28 million doses. Also, the country administered more than a million doses on all days in the week except on Thursday, when only 389,337 doses were given, because of a gazetted holiday in multiple states.
The ministry’s announcement comes on a day when the country reported a fresh spike of 23,285 new Covid-19 cases and 117 related deaths. Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have reported an upward trajectory in the number of daily new cases, the Union health ministry observed on Friday.
Day 56 of vaccination drive
According to the latest data from the ministry, 1,840,897 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, comprising 1,464,779 first doses and 376,118 second doses, were administered on Friday. Healthcare workers received 61,335 first doses and 120,161 second doses, while frontline workers received 94,691 first doses and 255,957 second doses of the vaccines.
While the second dose of vaccination is yet to begin for the general public, 1,108,661 people over 60 years of age and 200,092 between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities received their first dose, the data showed.
Covid-19 vaccination drive so far
India has administered 28,005,817 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far. A total of 7,284,406 healthcare workers and 7,215,815 frontline workers have received their first dose and 4,176,446 healthcare workers and 928,751 frontline workers have received their second.
Meanwhile, among the general public, 7,169,695 people over 60 years of age and 1,230,704 between 45 and 59 years have received the first dose of the vaccine, the ministry said.
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and entered its second phase on March 1, 2021. Since then, private hospitals are also administering vaccines at a charge of ₹250 per dose.
