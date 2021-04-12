Over 100 million Covid vaccine shots given across India till now

India had administered over a 100 million Covid vaccine doses across the country by 8pm on Sunday, Day 1 of Tika Utsav launched to encourage more people to step out for vaccination.

In all, 104,365,035 doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,012,768 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,523,718 who have got their second dose as well. Then, 9,994,360 frontline workers have had their first dose while 4,793,536 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 31,949,793 people have got their first dose and another 676,609 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 40,476,731 people have been administered their first dose while 1,937,520 have had their second dose as well.

In all, 2,769,888 vaccine doses were given on Sunday, till 8pm. Of this, 2,547,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 222,197 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday warned the three worst affected states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab — that Covid-appropriate behaviour was not being followed in 50 of their districts, necessitating greater enforcement efforts.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to these states based on feedback received from central teams sent last week.

“These teams were to assess the situation on the ground, share their feedback, and work closely with the state authorities in looking for solutions. The health secretary’s letter is based on the feedback received from these teams, and asks them to plug the loopholes,” said a senior official in the health ministry.





Sixteen states in the country are currently showing an upward trajectory in daily new Covid-19 cases, according to government data, with six states getting added to the list in the last 10 days, even as a four-day special vaccination drive to cover a sizeable part of the eligible population began on Sunday.

The states showing spikes in the infections are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.