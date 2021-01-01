Over 24 lakh to be vaccinated for Covid-19 in first phase in Uttarakhand: Health dept

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 01:18 IST

The Uttarakhand health department on Thursday informed that the state is ready for the vaccination process with the onset of the New Year.

A statement released by the health department informed that Sonika, Director of the National Health Mission in the state has been appointed as the nodal officer for the vaccination process in the state.

Dr. Saroj Nainthani, director in-charge of national health programmes in the state said, “All necessary preparations for starting the vaccination programme in the state have been completed. As soon as a vaccine is available, the vaccination process will start with the help of UNDP and WHO. At first, health care workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated, and gradually in future, other citizens in the state will also be vaccinated.”

The statement further informed that in the first phase the vaccine will be administered to 24, 30, 650 beneficiaries which include healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 304 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 90,920.

Five more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1509.

Out of 90,920 who have tested positive so far, a total of 83,506 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.85%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.12% and death rate at 1.66%.

On Thursday, 539 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with a maximum of 193 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Thursday, maximum of 108 cases were reported from Nainital district. Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal districts reported least of one case each on Thursday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 27,273 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (13,381), Nainital (11,324) and US Nagar (11,101).

The state health department has so far tested 17.77 lakh people of which results of over 14,500 are pending.

Uttarakhand at present has a total of 19 containment zones with maximum eight such zones in Nainital district.