Over 3,000 people evacuated amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Over 3,000 people have been evacuated from parts of Gujarat as heavy rains lashed the state even as India Meteorological Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to continue over the next five days in Dang, Navsari, and Valsad districts.

Schools and colleges remained closed in Ahmedabad on Monday as the city received 30% of the season’s rainfall in the last three days, disrupting normal life. Vehicles were submerged in a residential society in the city’s Prahlad Nagar area while areas like Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge received 241.3 mm rainfall.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday evening held a review meeting with the collectors of six districts of south and central Gujarat and instructed them to ensure arrangements for the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas and provide them food and medical facilities.

Officials said 400 have been evacuated from Chhota Udaipur, which received 433 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours till 6pm on Sunday, 550 from Navsari, and 470 from Valsad. State Disaster Response teams have been dispatched from Vadodara to Chhotaudepur. At least six districts received 125 mm or more rain between 8.00am and 6.00pm on Sunday.