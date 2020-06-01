e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Over 3,400 infected with Covid-19 in Karnataka, Bengaluru tops list

Over 3,400 infected with Covid-19 in Karnataka, Bengaluru tops list

Bengaluru urban district still tops the list of positive cases with a total of 385 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 305 and Yadgir and Mandya 285.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Health workers conducting Covid-19 coronavirus testing drive.
Health workers conducting Covid-19 coronavirus testing drive. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Karnataka reported 187 fresh positive Covid-19 cases and a related fatality, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,408 and the death toll to 52, the health department said on Monday.

It said 117 out of 187 cases are returnees from other states, mostly from neighboring Maharashtra, while three returned from the UAE.

As of June 1 evening, cumulatively 3,408 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 52 deaths and 1,328 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 2,026 active cases, 2,014 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 12 are in Intensive Care Units.

On Monday, 110 patients were discharged.

A 90-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban became the 52nd Covid-19 related fatality in the state.

The elderly patient was secondary contact of a patient earlier tested positive.

He was admitted on May 24, in view of de-saturation.

On May 24 the sepsis worsened along with multi-organ failure and he died on May 31 at a designated hospital, the bulletin said.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounted for 73, followed by Bengaluru urban 28, Kalaburagi 24, Hassan 16, Mandya 15, Shivamogga 9, Chikkaballapura 5, Dakshina Kannada 4, Ballari 3, two each from Bidar, Bagalkote and Dharwad, and one each from Vijayapura, Kolar, Haveri and Ramanagara.

Bengaluru urban district still tops the list of positive cases with a total of 385 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 305 and Yadgir and Mandya 285.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total of 237, followed by Kalauragi 128 and Davangere 121.

A total of 3,04,816 samples have been tested so far, out of which 11,241 were tested on Monday alone.

So far 2,97,052 samples reported as negative and out of them 10,807 reported negative on Monday.

tags
top news
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In