Over 300 Covid-19 cases in a day: Maharashtra crosses grim milestone for third time this month

Over 300 Covid-19 cases in a day: Maharashtra crosses grim milestone for third time this month

According to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, 16 new cases were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Saturday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases surged to 117 in Dharavi.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Autorickshaw parked on the deserted road of Shivaji nagar, Mankhurd during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, on Saturday.
Autorickshaw parked on the deserted road of Shivaji nagar, Mankhurd during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, on Saturday.
         

After the relatively low numbers of Covid-19 cases in the past two days, Maharashtra on Saturday registered a jump in the number with 328 more infections, taking the state’s tally to 3,648.

Of these, Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 184 people testing positive for the disease.

“328 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,648 in the state. Highest 184 of the new cases have been recorded in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area followed by Pune which reported 78 cases,” a statement from Maharashtra health department said.

Saturday was the third time this month that single-day numbers crossed the 300-mark in Maharashtra. The state also recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, taking its toll to 211, the state health department said.

According to civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 16 new cases were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Saturday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases surged to 117 in Dharavi with 10 deaths reported till now, according to ANI.

The areas around Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded single-digit rise in Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Thane recorded six cases, while Thane rural and Bhiwandi recorded three cases each. Kalyan-Dombivli recorded five cases, while Navi Mumbai recorded two. Vasai-Virar and Panvel recorded a case each. In Palghar, the number of cases reported on Saturday was seven.

There were 11 positive cases in Mira-Bhayandar, eight cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Nandurbar recorded one case each. Raigad recorded five cases, Satara saw four cases and Solapur saw two cases.

“We expect the cases to dip after the two 14-day incubation cycles, which began on March 22, when over 2.20 lakh people came to Mumbai airport. If the containment is good it will go down,” said TP Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research.

Officials said the mortality rate in Maharashtra is also seeing a gradual decline. However, the state’s mortality rate is still double that of the country’s.

