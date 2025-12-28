Overall rate of crime in Hyd down by 15%: Annual Report

The overall crime rate in Hyderabad came down by 15%, while there is a sharp rise of 6% in crimes against women, and 27% against children in 2025 compared to 2024, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjannar said on Saturday. Hyderabad commissioner VC. Sajjanar releases the City Police Annual Report in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)

Releasing the annual crime data of Hyderabad at a press conference, Sajjannar said the city police registered 30,690 cases pertaining to various types of crimes, compared to 35,944 cases in 2024.

The reduction was observed across major crime categories, including bodily and property offences. Grave bodily offences such as murder and attempt to murder fell by 4%, while overall bodily offences declined by 16% during the year. Non-grave bodily offences recorded a sharper fall compared to grave offences.

Property-related crimes showed a significant decline of 28%, while cases registered under core criminal laws, special local laws and other statutes collectively decreased from 35,944 in 2024 to 30,690 in 2025.

Sajjanar attributed the overall reduction in crime to intensified and visible policing. “In the coming days, we will work harder to curb property offences and the activities of seasoned criminals,” he said.

Despite the overall decline in crime, the city recorded an increase in crimes against women and children in 2025. Crimes against women rose by 6%, increasing from 2,482 cases in 2024 to 2,625 cases in 2025, while cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act saw a sharp rise of 27%, climbing from 449 to 568 cases during the same period.

Within crimes against women, the data revealed mixed trends. Rape cases declined by 31%, falling from 584 cases in 2024 to 405 cases in 2025. Kidnapping of women also decreased by 27%. However, cases of cruelty by husbands increased by 31%, contributing to the overall rise in crimes against women. Cases related to outraging the modesty of women showed a marginal decline.

Cybercrime in Hyderabad declined by 8% in 2025, with 3,735 cases registered compared to 4,042 cases in 2024. The total financial loss due to cybercrimes stood at ₹319 crore, marginally lower than the ₹385 crore reported last year. The detection rate of cybercrimes was 18% with the police arresting 566 accused and refunding ₹30.05 crore to victims, the commissioner said.

Digital arrests caused losses of ₹33.81 crore and, in some cases, drove victims to extreme steps, including suicide, he added.