Owaisi dubs Trump as White House's 'buffoon-in-chief' over 25% tariffs on India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted US President Donald Trump on Thursday after his 25 per cent tariff announcement against India. New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI07_23_2025_000133B)(PTI)

Taking to X, the AIMIM chief referred to Trump as the 'buffoon-in-chief' at the White House and stated that his tariffs announcement are a "deliberate attack" against India.

"Trump has announced that Indian exports will now come with a 25% tariff. It's sad to see my country's government being bullied by a buffoon-in-chief in the White House," said Owaisi.

"This tariff will come with a vague 'penalty' for trading with Russia. India is independent sovereign country. Not a vassal state that gives salami in the Emperor's court," he added further.

Owaisi's reaction comes amid a series of statements from political leaders who have criticised Trump's decision to impose fresh tariffs against New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stated that the Indian economy is a very "serious" matter and the tariffs from the US will “destroy” India's trade with America.

Trump targets India, Russia in “dead economies" jibe

A day after announcing the 25 per cent tariff against India, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to take a fresh swipe against India and Russia.

In his latest post, the US president stated that he “does not care what India does with Russia” and that both countries “can take their dead economies and go down together.”

Trump's announcement of tariffs against India came as a surprise and shocked many due to the ongoing negotiations between India and US for a bilateral trade agreement.

The fresh tariffs on India also come as part of pressure from the Trump administration amid the ongoing Ukraine war. Donald Trump had previously namedropped India, China and Brazil for their participation in BRICS and trade with Russia, stating that the three nations would be subject to additional tariffs if they do not end their trade with Russia or help establish a ceasefire in Ukraine.