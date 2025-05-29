Owaisi exposes Pakistan's false propaganda in Saudi: ‘There are 240 million proud Indian Muslims’

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised Pakistan for supporting terrorism and spreading false narratives about Indian Muslims in Saudi Arabia. He refuted Pakistan’s claims that it represents all Muslims, stating that India is home to a large, proud Muslim population. Owaisi hits back at Pakistan in Gulf, says India home to proud Muslims(ANI)

"There are 240 million proud Indian Muslims living in India, this is Pakistan's false propaganda that India is hurting them. This is the most unfortunate that Pakistan gives out a wrong message to the Arab world and the Muslim world – that we are a Muslim country and India is not," Asaduddin Owaisi added.

He urged Pakistan to dismantle extremist groups, saying it would help bring peace to the region. "If Pakistan stops these takfiri terrorist groups, there will be stability in South Asia, there’ll be progress in South Asia," he added.

Owaisi further called on the international community to put Pakistan back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, a move that would increase scrutiny on Pakistan's financial system to prevent the funding of terrorist groups.

He further warned Pakistan against training terror groups and trying to stir up religious tension in India, saying, "The whole task is to destabilise India, to create more Hindu-Muslim riots."

Owaisi further exposed Pakistan by showing a photograph of Pakistan’s army chief sitting next to a US-designated terrorist, "When this person (Asim Munir) was made a Field Marshal in Pakistan, a US-designated terrorist called Mohammad Ehsan was sitting right beside the Field Marshal. There are photographs of him shaking hands with this field marshal," he said.

The AIMIM chief is part of a multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, which is visiting several Gulf countries.

The Indian delegation includes MPs from various parties, including BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma, along with AIMIM’s Owaisi, independent MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to inform Gulf countries about India’s counter-terrorism efforts and respond to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The delegation’s goal is to counter misinformation about India’s treatment of Muslims and promote its strong stance against terrorism.