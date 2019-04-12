Ownership dispute brings cow, calf to Jodhpur court

A court here on Friday summoned a cow in a case to decide her ownership. The bovine was brought to the court in a pickup van and magistrate Madan Singh Chaudhary walked out for inspection and later sent her back to a shelter. The case will be heard again on April 15.

The nine-month-old case is about ownership of the cow between two parties. For nine months, the animal is in a shelter.

According to Shyam Singh Parihar of Nayabass, a teacher, his cow had gone missing in July but found after few days. Four days later, his neighbor Omaram Bishnoi, a constable, untied the cattle from Parihar’s house and took it to his house. The dispute over the ownership between the two reached Mandor police station.

Police questioned both about the cow, however, failed to conclude who the owner was. The cow was then sent to a cow shelter, where it gave birth to a calf.

Meanwhile, the ownership dispute reached the court, where ASI Manohar Singh of Mandore police station reached the court campus on Friday with a cow and calf.

Magistrate Chaudhary asked many questions to both parties after inspecting the cow.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 20:51 IST