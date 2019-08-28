Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates- ‘Foolish people can’t do money laundering’: Solicitor General at Chidambaram hearing
P Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: After the hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had extended Chidambaram’s protection from arrest by ED till today.
2:10 pm IST
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta begins argument
Former union minister P Chidambram’s petition, filed in connection with his arrest by CBI in the INX media case, is being heard by the Supreme Court.
Senior Congress leader’s lawyer had on Tuesday said that the Enforcement Directorate was producing documents randomly and said that such papers could not be used in the court.
Beginning his argument, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said “we are concerned about the laundering aspect, and here we deal with very intelligent people, foolish people can’t launder.
He said that the offence, which Chidamabaram is accused of committing, is never committed in the heat of the moment and is rather very well thought out crime and this makes collection of evidence difficult
“Most of laundering offences are digital offences. Once the chargesheet is filed, the evidence disappears in minutes and its a notable aspect of money laundering,” he added.