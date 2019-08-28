Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates- ‘Foolish people can’t do money laundering’: Solicitor General at Chidambaram hearing

Former union minister P Chidambram’s petition, filed in connection with his arrest by CBI in the INX media case, is being heard by the Supreme Court.

Senior Congress leader’s lawyer had on Tuesday said that the Enforcement Directorate was producing documents randomly and said that such papers could not be used in the court.

After the hearing on Tuesday, the top court had extended Chidambaram’s protection from arrest by ED till today.

