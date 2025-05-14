Indian team reaches New York to push UN for global terror tag on Lashkar front TRF

An Indian technical team is in New York, engaging with key UN bodies to push for the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terror group. Chairs and tables scattered at the site of terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.(REUTERS File)

Hindustan Times was the first to report that India steps up efforts to include Lashkar-e-Taiba front TRF in UNSC terror list

The team is meeting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee, as well as officials from the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), to present evidence related to the group's involvement in the Pahalgam attack, PTI reported quoting official sources.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the UN-designated Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the brutal April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

LeT Commander Shahid Kuttay killed in Kashmir encounter

On Wednesday, the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) suffered a significant blow as three of its members, including 'Operations Commander' Shahid Kuttay, were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Kuttay was responsible for leading terrorist recruitment in the Kashmir valley, deceiving numerous youths into joining the terror group, the official stated.

On May 7, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in a decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, targeting and dismantling terror infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Under Operation Sindoor, terror headquarters of the banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted, with the Indian Air Force conducting night raids on nine hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The precise targets included the Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal in Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Other key targets struck were the Markaz Taiba in Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad, all associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Moreover, the Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, both associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, were also targeted.

Of the nine locations hit, four were in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.