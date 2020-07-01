e-paper
Pak terrorist killed along LoC, infiltration bid foiled

Pak terrorist killed along LoC, infiltration bid foiled

The infiltration bid was foiled around 5.55am and the terrorists had entered 400 metres inside the Indian territory in the Keri sector, said an Army source, requesting anonymity.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:58 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
On Tuesday, Dilbag Singh, director-general of police (DGP), J&K Police, had said the UT’s anti-infiltration grid is intact, despite active terror launch pads across the LoC constantly trying to infiltrate terrorists.
The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an intrusion bid and killed a Pakistani terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district in the Jammu division of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

“We acted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs from J&K Police and a joint operation was launched close to the LoC in Keri area of Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu division’s Rajouri district,” said Lieutenant Colonel, Devender Anand, spokesperson, Indian Army.

“Terrorists were seen crossing the LoC. Our alert troops foiled the infiltration bid. One terrorist was killed and an AK-47 rifle and two magazines were recovered. The search operation is still on,” he added.

On Tuesday, Dilbag Singh, director-general of police (DGP), J&K Police, had said the UT’s anti-infiltration grid is intact, despite active terror launch pads across the LoC constantly trying to infiltrate terrorists.

“Our anti-infiltration grid is intact on the border and in the hinterland. But, at the same time, the launch pads of Pakistan are active and they keep trying to push terrorists to our side. Our security forces have foiled their sinister designs and will keep doing so,” he had told media persons after reviewing the security scenario along the LoC and in the hinterland in Jammu’s division’s Poonch district.

Singh had said that the anti-terror operations are on at full throttle in Kashmir and 128 terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces to date this year.

“In the Kashmir Valley, 48 terrorists have been eliminated in June alone. So far, 128 terrorists, of which 70 belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), 20 each from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and remaining from other groups, have been killed in anti-terror operations,” he had said.

The DGP said that two terrorists were killed during an operation in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. The slain terrorists were involved in the killing of an infant (5) and a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan on Sunday.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violation and infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the LoC since March 15 amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

But there has been a concerted bid to mount anti-terror operations to stymie the home-grown jihadi groups’ terror attacks.

The J&K administration is making all necessary arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas, which is likely to be held from July 23 to August 3 from the shorter Baltal track in the Ganderbal district.

In 2017, a bus, carrying Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag district that left seven of them dead.

