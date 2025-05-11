Pakistan Army lost around 35-40 personnel on LoC: Indian military on Operation Sindoor

The Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between May 7 and May 10, the Indian military said in a press briefing on Sunday Three senior military officers at press briefing on Operation Sindoor on Sunday

What the other side had probably also not reckoned with was the speedy and precise turnaround and hit back, the Indian military said. Follow India-Pakistan news live updates

The press briefing on Operation Sindoor and its impact was held by Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Maj Gen SS Sharma and Vice Admiral AN Pramod.

The officers informed that five casualties Indian military suffered in the operations against Pakistan.

“I pay my solemn homage to my five colleagues and brothers from the armed forces, and civilians who have tragically lost their lives in operations in world. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families… and we express our solidarity to them in this lifetime and beyond. At this grave juncture in their lives, their sacrifices shall always be remembered and spoken of in glowing terms by a grateful nation,” one of the officers said.

‘High-value targets eliminated’

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian military said on Sunday.

Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said at the media briefing.