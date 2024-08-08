BJP's 'napak’ dig at Rahul Gandhi over reports of receiving mangoes from Pak embassy
According to media reports, the Pakistan High Commission has sent cartons of mangoes to 7 MPs, including the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday targeted the Opposition over media reports that the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi sent cartons of mangoes to seven members of parliament, including the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Besides Gandhi, the mangoes were sent to Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, Samajwadi Party MPs Mohibbullah Nadvi, Zia Ur Rehman Barg and Iqra Hasan from Rampur, Sambhal and Kairana and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, according to the media report.
On Wednesday, the BJP took potshots at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the development.
What BJP leaders said
Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the Congress MP from Rae Bareli has “napak” (impure) ties with Pakistan.
“Some time ago Rahul Gandhi said that he doesn't like mangoes from Uttar Pradesh. Pakistan Embassy has sent mangoes to Rahul Gandhi now. He should tell what other things he likes,” Singh told ANI.
“Rahul Gandhi batayen kya Modi ko hatane ka koi naya mangne gaye hain Pakistan se. Pakistan se inke napak rishte hain. (Rahul Gandhi went to ask Pakistan for some new way to remove Modi. He has unholy relations with Pakistan),” he added.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur also took potshots at the Opposition leaders, saying they are receiving mangoes from the place where their heart lies.
"They are receiving mangoes from the place their heart lies... He (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't like the mangoes of UP, but he seems excited about the mangoes from Pakistan," Thakur told ANI.
BJP leader Amit Malviya sought to know why the Pakistan High Commission would send mango cartons to these select seven MPs.
“Why would Pakistan High Commission send mango cartons to these select 7 Indian MPs,” he wrote on X. “…Some people can also be identified by who sends them mangoes.”
