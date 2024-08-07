Who is Asif Merchant, Pakistani man arrested in alleged plot to kill Donald Trump, other US officials?

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national who allegedly has ties with Iran, was arrested last month for allegedly plotting to carry out killings of an unidentified politician or US government officials on American soil. Former President Donald Trump was one of those individuals who Asif Merchant viewed as a possible target, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. This image provided by the Justice Department, contained in the complaint supporting the arrest warrant, shows Asif Merchant. The Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil(AP)

However, there’s no evidence that Asif Merchant’s plan had any connection to last month’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, another person told the news agency.

According to the US Justice Department, Asif Merchant, 46, allegedly sought to hire a hitman to assassinate a politician or a US government official in the United States - in retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani.

“This dangerous murder-for-hire plot exposed in today’s complaint allegedly was orchestrated by a Pakistani national with close ties to Iran and is straight out of the Iranian playbook…A foreign-directed plot to kill a public official, or any US citizen, is a threat to our national security,” FBI director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

Who is Asif Merchant?