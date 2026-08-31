Saylor Hayes cause of death: Missing 5-year-old found dead in Pawleys Island; key details here
Saylor Hayes, a missing 5-year-old, was found dead in waters near Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
The remains of a 5-year-old child, who had been reported missing on Sunday, were discovered on Monday morning, according to officials.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office reported that agents from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources located Saylor Hayes at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the waters close to the area where she was last seen. However, no additional information has been disclosed regarding her death, and the cause of her demise is still being investigated.
Saylor was 3’6” with blond hair and blue eyes and was last donning a one-piece light blue bathing suit and a pink and white lanyard around her ankle.
Authorities stated that Saylor had strayed from a rental property in the Hagley Estates neighborhood on Pawleys Island on Sunday morning, which led to a widespread search effort.
State law enforcement agencies assisted in the search, which included the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the Horry County Fire Department, and various Georgetown rescue organizations, along with the support of hundreds of local residents.
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Saylor Hayes search operation
Sheriff's spokesperson Heather Pelham reported that deputies, along with neighborhood volunteers, dedicated two days to the search efforts. The Midway Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol conducted searches of both the water and shoreline. Additionally, drones operated by the sheriff's office and Georgetown County Fire are actively continuing the search, as per Live 5 News.
On Sunday, Project Livesaver equipment was utilized both on land and in the airspace above Hagley, employing a helicopter from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to detect a signal from the device Saylor was wearing.
“Hundreds of residents from the area searched their own properties and surrounding areas and guarded local docks,” Pelham said. “The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted in the search and sends its deepest condolences to the young girl’s family.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More