Saylor Hayes cause of death: Missing 5-year-old found dead in Pawleys Island; key details here

The remains of a 5-year-old child, who had been reported missing on Sunday, were discovered on Monday morning, according to officials. The body of a 5-year-old girl, Saylor Hayes, missing since Sunday, was recovered in Georgetown County, South Carolina. (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office reported that agents from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources located Saylor Hayes at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the waters close to the area where she was last seen. However, no additional information has been disclosed regarding her death, and the cause of her demise is still being investigated.

Saylor was 3’6” with blond hair and blue eyes and was last donning a one-piece light blue bathing suit and a pink and white lanyard around her ankle.

Authorities stated that Saylor had strayed from a rental property in the Hagley Estates neighborhood on Pawleys Island on Sunday morning, which led to a widespread search effort.

State law enforcement agencies assisted in the search, which included the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the Horry County Fire Department, and various Georgetown rescue organizations, along with the support of hundreds of local residents.

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Saylor Hayes search operation Sheriff's spokesperson Heather Pelham reported that deputies, along with neighborhood volunteers, dedicated two days to the search efforts. The Midway Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol conducted searches of both the water and shoreline. Additionally, drones operated by the sheriff's office and Georgetown County Fire are actively continuing the search, as per Live 5 News.

On Sunday, Project Livesaver equipment was utilized both on land and in the airspace above Hagley, employing a helicopter from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to detect a signal from the device Saylor was wearing.

“Hundreds of residents from the area searched their own properties and surrounding areas and guarded local docks,” Pelham said. “The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted in the search and sends its deepest condolences to the young girl’s family.”