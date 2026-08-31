Is Newark Liberty International Airport closed? 13 people injured in shuttle bus crash
At Newark Liberty International Airport, thirteen people were hospitalized following a shuttle bus accident outside Terminal B early Monday.
Thirteen people were admitted to the hospital following a shuttle bus accident at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, as reported by officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
According to the Port Authority, the employee shuttle bus collided at approximately 3 a.m. outside Terminal B of Newark on the Level 3 departures roadway.
All people hurt in the accident were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to officials.
The Port Authority Police Department said that, because of police operations, passengers leaving from Terminal B should be dropped off on Level 2. The roadway on Departures Level 3 is currently closed.
“Due to Port Authority Police Department activity, please drop off all Terminal B Departures on Level 2,” airport officials advised.
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Is Newark Liberty International Airport closed?
Footage from the location depicted police tape enclosing the accident site while emergency responders operated in close proximity. The reason for the crash has yet to be disclosed. The Newark Liberty International Airport is still operational and air traffic remains unaffected. The probe is still in progress.
Newark Liberty International Airport is an international airport situated in the state of New Jersey, catering to the New York metropolitan region. The airport spans across both Newark and the adjacent city of Elizabeth, lying on the border between Essex and Union counties.
It ranks as the second-busiest airport within the New York airport system, following John F. Kennedy International Airport and preceding LaGuardia Airport.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More