Is Newark Liberty International Airport closed? 13 people injured in shuttle bus crash

Thirteen people were admitted to the hospital following a shuttle bus accident at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, as reported by officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Thirteen people were hospitalized after a shuttle bus accident at Newark Liberty International Airport. The collision occurred outside Terminal B early Monday,

According to the Port Authority, the employee shuttle bus collided at approximately 3 a.m. outside Terminal B of Newark on the Level 3 departures roadway.

All people hurt in the accident were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to officials.

The Port Authority Police Department said that, because of police operations, passengers leaving from Terminal B should be dropped off on Level 2. The roadway on Departures Level 3 is currently closed.

“Due to Port Authority Police Department activity, please drop off all Terminal B Departures on Level 2,” airport officials advised.

Also Read: Invest 97-L tracker: Check out spaghetti models, warnings and expected impacts from Florida to Texas