Pakistan extends Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand for 14 days

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan’s Gujranwala on Wednesday extended Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand for another 14 days.

Hafiz Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to get pre-arrest bail in terror financing cases registered against him there when he was arrested on July 17. On the same day, he was presented before the ATC that sent him on judicial remand for seven days.

On Wednesday, Saeed was presented before the ATC in Gujranwala that extended his judicial remand for another 14 days, Geo TV reported.

The court directed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police to present a complete chargesheet against Saeed by August 7.

The CTD on July 3 had registered 23 FIRs against 13 top leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) including Saeed on the charges of “terror financing” in different cities of Punjab province.

US President Donald Trump had hailed Saeed’s detention and said it was a result of “great pressure” exerted by his administration on Pakistan in the last two years.

Trump has repeatedly asked Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. He was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Under pressure from the international community, Pakistani authorities have launched investigations into matters of the LeT, the JuD and its charity wing the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) regarding their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing.

Saeed’s arrest is also being seen as a pressure on Pakistan in connection with its commitment to the Financial Act Task Force (FATF) whose next deadline is in October.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 18:11 IST