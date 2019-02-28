‘Further military activity will escalate situation’: US on India-Pakistan tensions

The US has asked Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

This US statement came after India on Wednesday handed over to Pakistan a dossier on specific details”of involvement of the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the Pulwama terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as also the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in that country.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

“Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India’s CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The Ministry of External Affairs handed over the dossier Pakistan’s Acting High Commissioner on Wednesday.

It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to “take immediate and verifiable action” against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

Responding to reporters questions over the current situation between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson joined the White House and the Pentagon in urging the two countries to de-escalate their tension and avoid military to resolve their differences.

“The United States calls on India and Pakistan to cease all cross-border military activity and for a return to stability,” the spokesperson said.

“We urge both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, including through direct communication. Further military activity will exacerbate the situation,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 08:18 IST