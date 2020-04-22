Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests negative for Covid-19: Report

world

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:39 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for Covid-19, days after his meeting with a civil society activist who tested positive, the Samaa television news channel reported on Wednesday.

Khan underwent the test for Covid-19 on Tuesday as health authorities had collected his sample after he came into contact with Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundatrion, six days ago. Edhi had earlier tested positive.

The decision to test Khan was made according to a standard operating procedure (SOP), which states that every contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case should undergo a test, officials said.

The confirmation about the negative result of Khan’s test came from the prime minister’s focal person for Covid-19, a doctor named Faisal Sultan.

It couldn’t immediately be ascertained if Khan was in self-isolation.

“The prime minister will undergo Covid-19 test as he met philanthropist Faisal Edhi who tested positive for the deadly virus,” Sultan had said at an earlier news conference.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Edhi had met Khan to hand over a cheque for Rs 10 million for the premier’s coronavirus relief fund on April 15.

Saad Edhi, the son of Faisal Edhi, told Dawn newspaper that his father started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting Khan in Islamabad. “The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad said. He added his father is currently in Islamabad and doing better.

Faisal Edhi’s test was conducted at Al-Shifa Hospital in Islamabad last week. A spokesperson of the Edihi Foundation, Muhammad Bilal, told the media that Faisal Edhi had gone into self-isolation.

Pakistan has so far recorded almost 10,100 infections and 212 deaths.