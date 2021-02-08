IND USA
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in-J-K‘s Samba

  • The intruder had entered approximately 40 meters inside Indian territory when he was shot
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:01 PM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector

A BSF spokesman said that at around 9.45 am, troopers observed a Pakistani intruder heading towards a fence in Chak Faquira border post in Samba sector.

“Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached a border fence in an aggressive manner and was fired upon by BSF troops,” he said.

He had entered approximately 40 meters inside Indian territory when he was shot.

The BSF later retrieved the body of the intruder.

Another Pakistani intruder was killed in the same area on November 23 last year.

A tunnel around six to eight years old was also detected in this area recently.

A search operation in the area is in progress.

