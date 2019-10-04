e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Pakistani woman gets Indian citizenship after 35 years

55-year-old Zubeda had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, 35 years ago. Since 1994 she had been staying in the country on long-term visa, and granted Indian citizenship early this week, the official said.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
Zubeda, daughter of two now can apply for Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID card.
Zubeda, daughter of two now can apply for Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID card. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Thirty-five years after she applied for Indian citizenship, a Pakistani woman, married to a man in Muzaffarnagar city and residing in the country on a long-term visa, has been granted Indian nationality.

According to a local intelligence official, 55-year-old Zubeda had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality here, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage; however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. Since 1994 she had been staying in the country on long-term visa, and granted Indian citizenship early this week, the official said.

She can now apply for Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID.

The woman has two daughters 30-year-old Rumesha and Zumesha, 26, and both are married.

According to official data, about 25 Pakistani women married to Indian nationals are living in Muzaffarnagar district on long-term visa.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:30 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
Gautam Navlakha’s arrest shield extended by Supreme Court till October 15
Gautam Navlakha’s arrest shield extended by Supreme Court till October 15
Oct 04, 2019 15:19 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Tejas Express flagged off: Know about its schedule, fare and menu
Tejas Express flagged off: Know about its schedule, fare and menu
Oct 04, 2019 10:28 IST
Meet LG Tone Plus Free, new wireless earbuds that can clean themselves
Meet LG Tone Plus Free, new wireless earbuds that can clean themselves
Oct 04, 2019 15:33 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News