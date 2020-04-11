Pandemic unites warring factions in Kerala

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:38 IST

It is often said a tragedy brings out the best and the worst in people. The southern state of Kerala has two classic examples to offer in this regard-- sworn enemies are rubbing shoulders in community kitchens in north Kerala.

The pandemic outbreak has brought friends and foes together in north Kerala’s Thalassery in Kannur district, the hotspot of CPI(M)-RSS clashes, which have claimed more than 200 lives in last three decades. Leaving behind their bitter rivalry, workers of both parties have joined hands to run community kitchens in the coastal town, also home to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and many other leaders.

The new-found bonhomie has evinced much interest in political circles. While cutting vegetables for sambhar or cooking rice, workers of Sewa Bharati, the social wing of the RSS, and Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI(M), the youth wing of the CPI(M) as well as workers of the Youth League and the Youth Congress rub shoulders. Before this, in certain pockets of Thalassery, both RSS and CPI(M) have fiercely guarded their party villages and their political opponents have been unwelcome here.

“It is no time for politics. Our CM has given an open call to engage everyone in the community kitchens. Our only concern is to feed empty stomachs. We don’t go by the colour of flags here,” said Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer. And the young sub-collector Asif K Yousef is co-ordinating everything by roping in all hues and colours of politics. “Feeding the poor is a national movement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said helping others is the best thing to do in trying times,” said BJP leader MP Sumesh.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police on Saturday arrested three more workers of the ruling CPI(M) party for allegedly vandalising the house of a girl student who was in quarantine in Thannithod in Pathanamthitta district. Earlier police had arrested three persons and three others were on the run.

They attacked the house, alleging that her father violated quarantine norms and came out frequently. The incident that took place on Tuesday had embarrassed the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised strict action against offenders.

The police said the girl who studies in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu had returned home recently and quarantined herself as instructed by health officials. Her father, a cable TV operator, had isolated her in a room and would go out to collect food items, which angered many people of the area. Initially, they sent a message on Whatsapp threatening them, but when the family filed a complaint their house was attacked, the police said.

After the attack, the girl had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and sought police protection for her family. “It should not have happened in a state like Kerala. Offenders never deserve any sympathy,” the CM had said. Later the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee had suspended the accused men from the party.