Panel approves 1.6k-cr Joshimath recovery package

The central government on Thursday approved a ₹1658.17 crore recovery and reconstruction (R&R) plan, to be implemented in three years, for Joshimath in Uttarakhand where cracks appeared in buildings earlier this year ostensibly due to subsidence. In Joshimath, 868 structures have developed cracks and 181 have been declared unsafe so far (ANI)

The decision was taken by a high-level committee, led by Union home minister Amit Shah, said the statement.

Joshimath town in Chamoli district had witnessed ground fissures and cracks in the houses in January this year. The central government then extended technical and logistical support to the state government to deal with the crisis. In Joshimath, 868 structures have developed cracks and 181 have been declared unsafe so far.

According to the government statement, under the plan, the central government will provide an assistance of ₹1079.96 crore from the recovery and reconstruction window of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The Uttarakhand government will provide ₹126.41 crore from its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) towards relief assistance and ₹451.80 crore from its state budget, including land acquisition cost for resettlement of ₹91.82 crore.

“The recovery plan for Joshimath would be implemented in three years, following the best practices, Build Back Better (BBB) principles, sustainability initiatives”, the ministry statement said.

Thereafter, Joshimath will emerge as an excellent example of ecological sustainability, the statement added.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meanwhile expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah for the financial assistance.