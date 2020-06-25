Panel calls for bringing Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha TV under single body

india

New Delhi: An expert committee set up to explore the possibility of merging the state-run Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels has recommended they be brought under a “Sansad TV” platform while continuing to work separately to showcase work done in both houses of Parliament.

According to a person familiar with developments, the committee headed by former Prasar Bharati chief A Surya Prakash felt there could be an integrated platform with two variants to increase efficiency and ensure better use of resources.

“Lok Sabha TV may continue to telecast live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV of the upper House. During the inter-session period and beyond the working hours of Parliament, both can telecast common content to a large extent. Lok Sabha TV will do so in Hindi and Rajya Sabha TV in English,” an official said, citing the panel’s recommendation.

The panel was set up last November by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider the functional integration of both channels.

The panel suggested the new formats could help the two channels overcome shortcomings of the current bilingual format.

Sansad TV and its two variants should have a robust editorial policy to emerge as the choice of a large number of people who want to know about the functioning of parliamentary institutions, the committee has said.

The committee recommended effective use of available resources, such as relocating Rajya Sabha TV from the Talkatora Stadium annexe and shifting it to space available with Lok Sabha TV at Mahadev Road. This will lead to savings in terms of the huge rent paid as of now.

According to the official cited above, the committee also discussed the issue with members of Parliament, who suggested the proposed Sansad TV should capture developmental activities undertaken by MPs. “The proposal is under consideration. Three subcommittees are examining it in detail,” said the official.

Lok Sabha TV was launched in 2006 while Rajya Sabha TV came into existence in 2011.