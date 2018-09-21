Panipat ex-DSP booked for favouring fraud case accused

Two days after Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Naresh Ahlawat was transferred for allegedly favouring an accused in a molestation case, the HPS officer was booked on Thursday for favouring an accused in a fraud case.

The DSP, along with a woman identified as Poonam Puri, was booked under Sections 120 B, 166, 218, 221 of the Indian penal Code (IPC).

On September 18, Ahlawat was transferred from Samalkha to Haryana Police Academy Madhuban on the recommendations of additional director general of police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk.

Police officials said the FIR was registered following an investigation by Panipat SP Manbir Singh in the wake of a complaint filed by Nitin Sharma of Panipat to ADGP Virk.

Sharma, a resident of Model Town colony of Panipat, was booked, along with three others, including Poonam Puri, in a Rs 7-crore fraud case registered at Panipat in July 2010.

He alleged that he along with two other accused Praveen Pushkar and Rajiv Puri were out on bail and the case was pending in the district court in Panipat. Poonam Puri, another Panipat resident, was also among the main accused in this fraud case and was declared proclaimed offender by the court in October 2016.

He alleged that DSP Ahlawat, who was the investigation officer in the case, had favoured Poonam in the investigation report in the fraud case and the police did not seek her remand from the court and she got bail on March 17 this year.

He has also demanded re-investigation in the allegations against Poonam Puri.

When contacted, Panipat city police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said an FIR has been registered and the investigations are on in the case.

