Paonta Sahib records worst AQI in Himachal after Diwali

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:10 IST

The air quality in Shimla after Diwali was worse than last year, as per a report released by the Himachal Pradesh Air Pollution Control Board.

As per the report, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Shimla increased to 90 from 76 on Diwali. In Shimla, residents burnt most crackers in areas around the old bus stand and along the main circular road. The pollution control board recorded a 90 RSPM (respirable suspended particulate matter) of pollutants at the bus stand on Diwali night.

Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur recorded the worst air quality this Diwali with an AQI of 222 as compared to 103 in 2018.

Manali, which is a popular tourist destination witnessed a drop in air pollution this Diwali. This year the AQI was 114 as compared to last years’ 172.

The air quality deteriorated in Dharamshala too. In Dari, the RSPM increased from 112 in 2018 to 113.7 in 2019. The AQI in Dharamshala in 2018 was 108 while in 2019 the AQI was 173.

The industrial town Nalagarh, which recorded the highest AQI in the state in 2018, witnessed an improvement this year. In 2018, the AQI of Nalagarh was 181, while this year it was 92.

Another industrial town Baddi in Solan witnessed a clear Diwali this year. The AQI in Baddi was 107 in 2019 as compared to 199 in 2018.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:10 IST