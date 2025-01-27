Pappu Yadav takes ‘Bade miyan-chote miya’ jibe at BJP, AAP

Independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls and said that he has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi lying, but Kejriwal has even surpassed him. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls, independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav made fun of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming that Kejriwal was way more corrupt than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Yadav was campaigning for the Congress candidate from Patparganj Assembly seat Anil Kumar.

"Narendra Modi and the BJP have nothing to do with Purvanchal. The BJP has four main issues - first, Hindu-Muslim, second, Adani's money, third, the Election Commission, and fourth, ED and CBI. They don't care about the country," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

Also read: Delhi poll: DM rejects Rithala Congress candidate's allegation of ‘attack’ by poll officials

"Bade miyan to hai hi chote miya Subhanallah. I have seen Narendra Modi lie in my life, but Kejriwal has surpassed him. He said he wouldn't become a VIP, but ended up becoming the biggest VIP in the world. The Paris streets, Yamuna, Mohalla Clinics - none of that matters. If anyone has done the most corruption in the shortest time, it's him. BJP is corrupt, but no one is more corrupt than AAP," the Purnea MP added.

He also asserted that now the people remembered the time of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

"That's why people remember Sheila Dikshit's time, whether it's the metro, green Delhi, or law and order," he said.

Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly, Sandeep Dikshit, on Sunday slammed the AAP and the BJP for failing to address key issues, stating that unemployment is a common concern for the people of Delhi, and both parties were failing to provide viable solutions.

"Unemployment is a common issue over which people in the national capital are upset with both AAP and BJP... Our job is to expose the truth of AAP to people who are still living on false hopes... Welfare happens when you build hospitals, schools and houses, not when you keep giving things for free," said Dikshit.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Also read: Delhi polls will decide battle of ideologies: Kejriwal

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.