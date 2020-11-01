Parents arrested for murder of unwed pregnant daughter in UP’s Pratapgarh

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:19 IST

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a couple for allegedly murdering their daughter whose body was found on the railway tracks near Alapur in Pratapgarh district on October 25.

Police claimed that the couple committed the crime after discovering that their unmarried daughter was pregnant and unwilling to share the name of her partner. The axe allegedly used to kill her was also recovered, station house officer (SHO) of Nawabganj police station Akhilesh Pratap Singh said.

He said while the police were trying to ascertain the identity of the body found on railway tracks one Kamlesh Kumar Yadav of Kishundaspur village identified it as that of his daughter.

He also alleged murder and submitted a complaint to the police. This led to an FIR being registered at the Nawabganj police station, he added.

The SHO said investigations revealed the possible role of Kamlesh and his wife Anita Devi in the crime and the duo was arrested on Friday.

“During interrogation, the two revealed that on October 24, they took their daughter who was unwell to Unchahar for an ultrasound on the advice of a doctor. The report revealed that she was six months pregnant. Taken aback and fearing loss of prestige, they tried to get the foetus aborted but couldn’t get it done. They then returned home and tried to inquire from the girl the name of the child’s father which she refused to reveal. The duo then took their daughter to the railway tracks in the night near Alapur and murdered her. Then they threw the body on the tracks,” Singh said.

In another incident, police in Pratapgarh arrested two men and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 60,000 in Kunda area on Saturday.

SHO of Kunda police station Uday Tripathi said the men were arrested from the highway near Jahanabad and have been identified as Anuj Tiwari and Anubhav Tiwari, both residents of Kamlapur village of Prayagraj.

“During interrogation, the duo revealed that they used to procure the fake currency notes of Rs 50 and Rs 100 denominations from Bihar and were part of a gang involved in getting these fake notes into circulation in the district. Now efforts are on to identify and arrest others involved in this racket,” he said and added the duo was sent to jail after lodging an FIR.