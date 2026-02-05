Parliament 2026 Live: PM Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha today, day after Lok Sabha ruckus
Parliament Session LIVE: PM Modi was scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. However, his speech was cancelled after repeated adjournments and Opposition's protest.
Parliament 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Wednesday's high drama in the Lok Sabha as women MPs from the Opposition gheraoed the Prime Minister's seat with banners ahead of his scheduled speech. This led to adjournment of proceedings for the day and Modi did not speak in the House....Read More
It is yet not clear if the PM will speak in the Lok Sabha today. However, a discussion on the Union Budget 2026 is listed on the Lok Sabha's agenda for Thursday.
While the Lok Sabha proceedings and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address have been hampered by repeated adjournments this week, the Rajya Sabha has functioned without disruptions so far.
What led to Lok Sabha adjournments?
The row over former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir with reference to 2020 India-China standoff continued to hamper the House proceedings for third straight day on Wednesday. The BJP has alleged that Gandhi's mention of Naravane's unpublished memoir violates House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces. The slugfest between the ruling government and the Opposition further heightened on Wednesday as the BJP accused the Opposition of deliberately creating a ruckus in Parliament to stop PM Modi from speaking. The Congress alleged that he stayed away because he did not want scrutiny on national security.
Gandhi also displayed “Four Stars of Destiny”, ex-Army chief MM Naravane’s book, to reporters and said he would hand it over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he came to the Lok Sabha.
When will the budget session conclude?
The Budget session will conclude on April 2 as it comprises 30 sittings over 65 days. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
Parliament Session LIVE: How women MPs gharaoed PM's seat minutes before Modi's speech
Parliament Session LIVE: As PM Modi was expected to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, but chaos and sloganeering inside Parliament forced the Speaker to adjourn the House as a slugfest continued between the Opposition and the BJP. When the House reconvened at 5 pm following three adjournments, BJP member Sandhya Rai, who was presiding, invited BJP leader PP Chaudhary to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Modi was not in the House at the time. As Chaudhary began his reply, opposition members walked into the Well of the House. A group of women opposition MPs moved towards the PM's seat carrying banners and then reached the Treasury benches while raising objections over talks on the trade deal with the US and former Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished book. Click here to read what happened in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday
Parliament Session LIVE: Major row over ex-army chief's unpublished book
Parliament Session LIVE: A major row has kept the Lok Sabha on edge this week after Rahul Gandhi sought to cite former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished book on 2020 India-China border standoff.
Parliament Session LIVE: PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Session LIVE: PM Modi is likely to speak in the Rajya Sabha today. He was scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but the House proceedings were repeatedly halted throughout the day and was finally adjourned at 5pm.