Parliament 2026 Live: PM Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha today, day after Lok Sabha ruckus

It is yet not clear if the PM will speak in the Lok Sabha today. However, a discussion on the Union Budget 2026 is listed on the Lok Sabha's agenda for Thursday.

While the Lok Sabha proceedings and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address have been hampered by repeated adjournments this week, the Rajya Sabha has functioned without disruptions so far.

What led to Lok Sabha adjournments?

The row over former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir with reference to 2020 India-China standoff continued to hamper the House proceedings for third straight day on Wednesday. The BJP has alleged that Gandhi's mention of Naravane's unpublished memoir violates House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces. The slugfest between the ruling government and the Opposition further heightened on Wednesday as the BJP accused the Opposition of deliberately creating a ruckus in Parliament to stop PM Modi from speaking. The Congress alleged that he stayed away because he did not want scrutiny on national security.

Gandhi also displayed “Four Stars of Destiny”, ex-Army chief MM Naravane’s book, to reporters and said he would hand it over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he came to the Lok Sabha.

When will the budget session conclude?

The Budget session will conclude on April 2 as it comprises 30 sittings over 65 days. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.