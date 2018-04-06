The second half of the Parliament’s Budget session ended in a complete washout on Friday. Both the Houses adjourned without transacting any legislative business.

The session, which began on March 5, has seen no legislative business transacted except for the Finance Bill by the Lok Sabha.

On Thursday, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar had hit out at Congress, calling it the “main culprit” behind the disruptions in the House, while former Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused him of “lying” and said it was the government that had not allowed the Parliament to function.

11.45am: BJP MPs protest on Parliament premises against Congress.

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh says, “Entire session got washed out. People of this country have not taken it kindly. We have failed to live up to the expectations of the people because of a handful of people.”

11.35am: “BJP works for connecting people, Congress works for dividing people. Congress indulges in divisive, negative politics. It didn’t let the House function. We’ll sit in protest against the negative attitude of Congress during last 23 days,” says Ananth Kumar.

11.23am: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine dine.

11.17am: Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu makes fervent plea to members of the House to do their duty. Members extend well wishes to leader of the House Arun Jaitley.

11.15am: BJP MPs to observe fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament “caused” by Congress, says union minister Ananth Kumar.

11.14am: Lok Sabha adjourned sine dine.

10.51am: Punjab Congress MPs protest on Parliament premises demanding farm loan waiver.

10.41am: Karnataka Congress MPs are protesting on Parliament premises against the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board. Telugu Desam Party MPs protest demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

10.32am: TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Sage Vishvamitra to protest over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Sivaprasad has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others. (ANI/Twitter)

10.20am: Five YSR Congress MPs to submit their resignation from Lok Sabha to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over special status category forAndhra Pradesh.

9.45am: Naidu said, “BJP is practising Divide and Rule. Already people of Andhra Pradesh are not accepting BJP. Soon, there will be a day when BJP will not be accepted in the entire country.”

9.44am: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in a teleconference with TDP MPs said, “BJP is running away by repeatedly adjourning the house for the last many days.If parliament is adjourned sine die today then our MPs must meet President.”

9.40am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader LK Advani, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting.

9.35am: BJP will hold a Parliamentary party meeting today. The party is celebrating its foundation day.

9.32am: Permission has been granted to YSRCP to protest in Andhra Bhavan premises in Delhi, ANI reports. YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy had sought permission for this.

9.30am: On Thursday, April 5, high drama was witnessed in the Central Hall of Parliament as well as Rajya Sabha when Telugu Desam Party MPs protested at the two places demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP members in the Upper House refused to leave the chamber even after the House was adjourned for the day around 2.30 pm. In solidarity, Lok Sabha members from the party staged a similar protest in the historic Central Hall. Those protesting inside the Rajya Sabha chamber were marshalled out around 8.15 pm.

(with agency inputs)